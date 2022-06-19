Jay Lethal on how the TNA video game made him hate doing the Macho Man voice

In a recent interview on AEW Unrestricted, Jay Lethal discussed his favorite wrestler impression, why the Randy Savage one is the easiest for him and much more. You can read his comments below.

Lethal on his favorite wrestler impression and why the Randy Savage one is the easiest for him: “I think it’s Macho because the thing about all the impressions on I do, which is not a long list – I think I got a pretty good Jimmy Hart too, but I needed my megaphone. The thing about Flair and Macho is if I’ve never heard Flair say it, then it’s hard for me to come up with the way he would say it. It’s this weird thing where I have to have heard him say it before I can [do it]. But with Savage, no matter what, I’ve never heard Savage eat cake. But I mean, ‘I bet he’d like chocolate. Maybe it’s one of those half-and-half cakes.’ So with Savage, I can say almost anything. But the Flair one, I have to have heard him say it. So my favorite one to do is probably Macho Man because it’s a little easier for me.”

On the reason he hated doing the Macho Man voice for a while in TNA: “Although, when I started the Black Machismo character in Impact Wrestling, they sat me in a booth. I said, ‘Oh, yeah,’ maybe, I’m not kidding, 100 times. They had me say all these lines maybe 50 to 100 times. Then shortly after that, they were making the TNA Impact video game, and I was like a large part of the story mode because when you enter the story mode, me and Kevin Nash help you through the story mode. Well anyway, I had to read so many lines with that voice. Man, the next day it was killing me. At that point, I was like, ‘I don’t like doing this anymore.’ But it got way easier after that. For a short period of time, Macho Man, I hated doing it bBecause it was stressful in the voice. But then afterward, I was like, yeah, it’s definitely easier than Flair because [with Flair], you gotta yell and take your pants off maybe a few times.”