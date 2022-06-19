Jack Evans out of Ultimate X match tonight, Dixie Carter reflects on 20 years
BREAKING: Out of an abundance of caution following an injury this weekend, @JackEvans711 has been pulled from today's Ultimate-X match. He will be replaced in the X- Division Title showdown by @_AndrewEverett!#Slammiversary #IMPACTWRESTLING
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) June 19, 2022
Additionally, Dixie Carter is scheduled for tonight’s Slammiversary PPV…
Hard to imagine @IMPACTWRESTLING debuted 20 years ago. So very proud of the incredible global company that was built with the very best roster & the greatest fans around the world. Can’t wait to see everyone tonight. #Slammiversary https://t.co/vxhFd6oKgg
— Dixie Carter (@TNADixie) June 19, 2022