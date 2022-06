How many tickets were sold after Cena was announced for upcoming Raw?

John Cena will be returning to television on the June 27th episode of Raw from Laredo, TX to celebrate his 20-year anniversary with the company.

As of this writing, he is not advertised for any other WWE shows, but that could be changing as he’s rumored to wrestle at Seth Rollins.

WrestleTix noted the show has sold 5,154 tickets and there are 574 tickets left. 1,428 tickets have been sold since the Cena announcement.