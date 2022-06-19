Former WWE referee Tim White passes away at age 68

Former WWE referee Tim White passed away today at age 68. No cause of death has been revealed. The announcement was made by WWE.

White started working with WWE in the 1980’s and was mostly known for being a close friend of Andre The Giant. White traveled everywhere with Andre until his death in 1993 and then transitioned to a full-time role as a referee within the promotion.

During his 24-year career with WWE, White refereed some of the most important matches in WWE history including the Hell In A Cell match between The Undertaker and Mankind in 1998.

White also owned and operated a bar called The Friendly Tap in Rhode Island, a frequent stop for WWE Superstars when the company was in town for TV. The bar featured several times on WWE TV as several skits were filmed there.

He was released from WWE in January 2009 and his last appearance relating to WWE came on an episode of WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures on A&E last year.

White is the second former WWE referee to pass away this weekend following the death of Dave Hebner.

I lit up every time I saw this man! Tim White often was the man tasked with shepherding us at appearances and conventions the last several years. He was always extraordinarily kind and warm. I will miss you, my friend. My deepest condolences to his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/fZm0Fq1sRj — Ettore “Big E” Ewen (@WWEBigE) June 19, 2022