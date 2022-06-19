Bound for Glory date announced, Deonna/Chelsea Slammiversary bump, and KC Navarro wins title

Jun 19, 2022 - by Steve Gerweck

– Impact announces their next PPV will be Bound For Glory on October 8th

– Insane bump at tonight’s Slammiversary….

– KC Navarro is the new Warrior Wrestling World Champion

He defeated Will Osprey (c) & Brian Pillman jr. with the help of Brian Cage.

Post Category: News     Tags:

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Mia Yim

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal