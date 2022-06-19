Bound for Glory date announced, Deonna/Chelsea Slammiversary bump, and KC Navarro wins title
– Impact announces their next PPV will be Bound For Glory on October 8th
Bound For Glory announced for Saturday, Oct 8th.#Slammiversary #ImpactWrestling pic.twitter.com/Kpz6gGcysk
– Insane bump at tonight’s Slammiversary….
– KC Navarro is the new Warrior Wrestling World Champion
KC Navarro is the new Warrior Wrestling World Champion!!! Successful cash in! #WarriorWrestling pic.twitter.com/6zasVTulXJ
He defeated Will Osprey (c) & Brian Pillman jr. with the help of Brian Cage.