Booker T on Paige leaving WWE, and a possible return to the ring

On a recent edition of his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T discussed Paige leaving WWE, her potential in-ring future outside of the company, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Booker T on Paige leaving WWE and her potential in-ring future outside of the company: “I’m sure she’s going to be highly sought after because Paige is one of kind. She really is. I’m gonna say this, Paige is going to be back inside the squared circle very, very soon. Let’s just say that. I don’t have any inside information. I just know how much she loves the business. I know how much her family loves the business and how well connected they are to the love of this game and Paige went out, not on her own terms. Paige is somebody that is definitely going to step back in that squared circle and prove that she is still one of the best female superstars that ever got in the ring and trust me on that. I don’t know when it’s going to happen, but I just got a feeling in my bones that it’s going to happen real, real soon, okay? That’s all I’m saying.”

On the impact of her neck injury on her career: “Sometimes with injuries where one doctor may tell you, ‘You can’t do it,’ and then you go to another doctor right across the street and he’ll tell you you’re fine. You’re good to go. I’m serious because I was told that myself. One doctor told me, ‘Nah, you shouldn’t do this,’ and one doctor told me, ‘You’re good to go, man. You’re cleared.’ But that’s just how cautious they are when something like that happened and I get it. That injury right there, it’s hard to play around with. That neck issue is a very, very, serious situation as far as do’ or don’t. It’s really hard.”