6/18/22 WWE house show results from Rapid City, SD
– WWE Undisputed Tag Team Title : The Usos (c) defeated The New Day
– Veer defeated Robert Roode
– U.S. Champion Theory faces Montez Ford in a pose-down. Ford wins the pose-down, which is followed by a match.
– WWE U.S. Title : Theory (c) defeated Montez Ford
– WWE Raw Women’s Title : Bianca Belair ( c ) defeated Becky Lynch / Asuka
– Aliyah d Shayna Baszler Via DQ : Interference from Natalya
– Aliyah and Raquel Rodriguez defeated Shayna Baszler and Natalya
– WWE IC Title : Gunther (c) ( w/ Kaiser ) defeated Ricochet / Shinsuke Nakamura
– Street Fight : Drew McIntyre d Sami Zayn
source: WRESTLING BODYSLAM .COM
.@DMcIntyreWWE talking about Rapid City & it’s clean air & about coming back as soon as possible! #WWERapidCity pic.twitter.com/zfJjLkHV1W
— ✌🏻🖤 ₐₘₐₙdₐ ✨ (@EndOfDays05) June 19, 2022