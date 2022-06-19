6/18/22 WWE house show results from Rapid City, SD

– WWE Undisputed Tag Team Title : The Usos (c) defeated The New Day

– Veer defeated Robert Roode

– U.S. Champion Theory faces Montez Ford in a pose-down. Ford wins the pose-down, which is followed by a match.

– WWE U.S. Title : Theory (c) defeated Montez Ford

– WWE Raw Women’s Title : Bianca Belair ( c ) defeated Becky Lynch / Asuka

– Aliyah d Shayna Baszler Via DQ : Interference from Natalya

– Aliyah and Raquel Rodriguez defeated Shayna Baszler and Natalya

– WWE IC Title : Gunther (c) ( w/ Kaiser ) defeated Ricochet / Shinsuke Nakamura

– Street Fight : Drew McIntyre d Sami Zayn

