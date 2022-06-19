6/18/22 GCW You Wouldn’t Understand Results: Moxley vs. Deppen
Full GCW You Wouldn’t Understand results are below (h/t Fightful). The show took place at the Melrose Ballroom in Queens, NY and aired on FITE.
* Blake Christian defeated Alec Price, John Wayne Murdoch, Jordan Oliver, Jack Cartwheel, Cole Radrick, & Komander in a Scramble Match
* Action Mike Jackson defeated Joey Janela
* Ninja Mack defeated Jack Evans
* Masha Slamovich defeated Marko Stunt
* Gringo Loco, ASF, & Drago Kid defeated The S.A.T. (Joel Maximo, Jose Maximo, & Will Maximo)
* Charles Mason defeated Nate Webb
* Homicide defeated Grim Reefer
* Los Macizos (Ciclope & Miedo Extremo) & Jimmy Lloyd defeated Second Gear Crew (Mance Warner, Matthew Justice, & 1 Called Manders)
* BUSSY (Allie Katch & EFFY) defeated The Mane Event (Jay Lyon & Midas Black) to retain the GCW Tag Team Titles
* GCW World Championship: Jon Moxley defeated Tony Deppen to retain the GCW Title