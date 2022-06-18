New Winner Takes All match for AEWxNJPW Forbidden Door

A big Winners Take All Triple Threat tag team match has been announced for the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view.

The match will see AAA & ROH World Tag Team Champions FTR (Dax Harwood, Cash Wheeler) put their ROH straps on the line against IWGP Tag Team Champions The United Empire (Jeff Cobb, Great-O-Khan), who will also put their NJPW titles on the line, and Roppongi Vice (Trent Beretta, Rocky Romero).

The winners of the match will leave with the ROH World Tag Team Titles and the IWGP Tag Team Titles.

This will be the first title defense for Cobb and O-Khan, who defeated The Bullet Club’s Chase Owens and Bad Luck Fale at NJPW Dominion on June 12 to begin their second reign with the titles. This will be the third title defense for FTR, who defeated current Impact World Tag Team Champions The Briscoes at ROH Supercard of Honor XV on April 1 to become the new champions in their first reign with the ROH straps. Since then they retained over new AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks on the April 6 Dynamite, and then retained over Roppongi Vice via No Contest during the Third Year Anniversary Dynamite on May 25. That match ended when Cobb and O-Khan hit the ring and attacked both teams, planting the seeds for the Winners Take All match at Forbidden Door.

The inaugural AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view is scheduled for Sunday, June 26 from the United Center in Chicago, IL. Below is the current card, along with related photos and clips from Dynamite:

Interim AEW World Title Match

Jon Moxley vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi

Winner faces injured AEW World Champion CM Punk at a later date.

Fatal 4 Way for the Inaugural AEW All-Atlantic Title

Miro vs. PAC vs. Malakai Black or Penta Oscuro vs. Tomoaki Honma or Clark Connors or Tomohiro Ishii or Yoshinobu Kanemaru

Winners Take All Triple Threat Tag Team Titles Match

ROH World Tag Team Champions FTR (Cash Wheeler, Dax Harwood) vs. IWGP Tag Team Champions The United Empire (Jeff Cobb, Great-O-Khan) vs. Roppongi Vice (Trent Beretta, Rocky Romero)

Winners will leave with the ROH and IWGP titles.

AEW Women’s World Title Match

Toni Storm vs. Thunder Rosa (c)

IWGP United States Heavyweight Title Match

Orange Cassidy vs. Will Ospreay (c)

Chris Jericho, Minoru Suzuki and Sammy Guevara vs. Eddie Kingston, Shota Umino and ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta

IWGP World Heavyweight Title Match

Adam Cole and/or Adam Page vs. Jay White (c)

Rumored and teased but unconfirmed.