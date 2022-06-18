More WWE drama: Stephanie vs. Kevin Dunn, company could terminate Vince

Stephanie McMahon is now the interim CEO and Chairwoman of the WWE after Vince McMahon stepped down from both roles. It had been reported that many of the staff and talent in WWE are excited with Stephanie in charge, as she’s said to be well-liked. That doesn’t mean everyone is on board, however.

In an interview with Busted Open Radio (via Wrestling Inc), Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston spoke about Stephanie’s new role and said that she reportedly does not get along with producer Kevin Dunn.

He said: “I’m skeptical that much is going to change for Vince day-to-day. I think he’s still going to go to TV, and he’s still going to work in the office at WWE Headquarters. I know that Stephanie is going to be interim CEO, but I’ve heard from many people that Stephanie and Kevin Dunn, for example, don’t like each other. And as long as someone like Kevin Dunn has a job at WWE, this seems to be for public consumption, looking around at some of the headlines that I see in mainstream media today. I think WWE is getting the response in the headlines that they want.“

