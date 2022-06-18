Mickie James reflects on working on Impact in Nashville 20 years ago
James reflects on working on Impact in Nashville 20 years ago…
“It was the first time people saw me on television in a prominent role, and I got to sit there and learn because I was immediately put with Raven and his learning tree. He’s a crazy mad man and a genius. Also, Jeff [Jarrett], who gave me the opportunity to be the first woman in the ever in the Clockwork Orange House of Fun match. The only woman for a decade that ever did that match, and to be able to learn from him and put in that position.”
#ICYMI – @MickieJames will be the special guest enforcer for the historic Queen of the Mountain match, this SUNDAY, at #Slammiversary
Join us, LIVE on PPV, as we celebrate 20 years of TNA/IMPACT Wrestling! Order on @FiteTV 👉 https://t.co/cqaDZNwiCT#IMPACTUK pic.twitter.com/7jWKJueW1b
— IMPACT Wrestling UK (@IMPACTUK) June 17, 2022