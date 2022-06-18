Matt Hardy on moving forward in AEW without his brother

During the latest episode of the Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, Matt Hardy addressed his brother Jeff Hardy’s felony DUI arrest earlier this week and how he plans to handle things moving forward on AEW, now that The Hardys reunion is off the table now. Matt stated the following (via Fightful):

“As far as what I’m doing going forward, I’m sure I’ll be doing something in some capacity on AEW. I’m going to change it up a little bit, tweak things a little bit and we’ll try to make some magic happen. I look at it as a challenge, as an artist where there’s really no timetable on what is happening. I had a great conversation with Tony Khan, just talking with him a little bit. We’ll see. We have a few weeks to work on stuff. I’m excited for it. I look at it as a challenge, as opposed to looking at everything as a setback. Obviously, it’s disappointing and heartbreaking that I’m not going to be teaming with my brother and we won’t have this last great run, but I am going to make the most out of whatever opportunity I’m given. I will be positive and optimistic as always.”

Hardy will headline tonight’s AAA TripleMania XXX event in Tijuana event, teaming with a mystery tag team partner against Dragon Lee and Dralistico.