Keiji Mutoh (Great Muta) Retirement Tour Dates Announced
Legendary Japanese wrestling star Keiji Mutoh (The Great Muta) is slated to retire from wrestling.
He had been sidelined since January with a hip injury, but made his return last month. If the hip becomes deformed, he will require a hip replacement, and he won’t be able to wrestle.
Retirement Tour Dates
July 16th 2022, Nippon Budokan
September 25th 2022, Aichi Prefectural Gymnasium
October 30th 2022, Ariake Arena, Tokyo
January 22nd 2023, Yokohama Arena (Great Muta Final “Bye-Bye”)