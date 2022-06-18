Kanellis: “WWE’s company culture of fear and abuse of power is not a joke”

Vince McMahon has temporarily has stepped down as WWE Chairman & CEO. Stephanie McMahon, who will be filling in as the interim Chairman & CEO, issued a message to WWE staff.

Former WWE star Maria Kanellis responded to a fan’s comment about wanting to see WWE “burn to the ground” with the following message…

“There are a lot of good people that work there. WWE employs hundreds of people. Let’s just hope the company is bought out by someone/company that will treat WWE like a business and not a boys club. Health insurance, retirement plans, parental leave, vacation days, child care, and a clear direction for the future. This is going to be an anxiety-filled time for a lot of people that work there. Hopefully, the COMPANY CULTURE will change. And people will still have jobs they love to feed their families.”

Kanellis also commented on the news that McMahon will be appearing as his character on tonight’s episode of Smackdown…

“Isn’t this disrespectful to the women hurt in this situation? It’s not a joke. WWE’s company culture of fear and abuse of power is not a joke.”