Dwayne Johnson reportedly approached to host Primetime Emmys

According to a report by Deadline, former WWE Superstar Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was approached by the Emmy Awards on hosting the Prime Emmys set for NBC in September. The report notes that Johnson is not expected to take on host duties for the show.

Additionally, The Rock is said to be on the top of the host wishlist for the 2022 Oscars as well. Comedian Chris Rock was also reportedly approached to host the Primetime Emmys for this year. However, he is said to have turned down the informal offer.

Done+Dusted in association with Reginald Hudlin’s Hudlin Entertainment are producing this year’s Primetime Emmy Awards. They are looking for “ambitious” top choices to host this year’s show and casting a wide net beyond usual NBC talent. Dwayne Johnson does have ties NBC, though, as the network airs his hit comedy series, Young Rock, which was recently picked up for a third season.