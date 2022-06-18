Dixie Carter to appear at Slammiversary

Former TNA President Dixie Carter is reportedly set to appear at Sunday’s Impact Wrestling Slammiversary pay-per-view.

A new report from ESPN’s Marc Raimondi notes that Carter will be making an appearance at the pay-per-view on Sunday. There is no word yet on what she will be doing, past celebrating the 20 year anniversary of the company.

Dixie has not commented on this new report, but she did respond to a Slammiversary video package that was tweeted by Impact in late May. She commented on the 20 year milestone and thanked every fan who ever tuned in or bought a ticket, adding that Slammiversary looked like a can’t-miss show.

“20 Years!!! Hard to imagine. Thanks to every fan who every watched or bought a ticket to an @IMPACTWRESTLING show. #Slammiversary sounds like an event not to miss [thinking face emoji] [blue heart emoji],” she wrote.

Carter served as the TNA President from 2003-2016, beginning the journey by going into business with the founder, WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett. Her parents, the owners of Panda Energy, bought a majority of the struggling wrestling company for just $250,000 in October 2002. Carter worked behind-the-scenes at first, but started appearing on TV in 2019, and in the storylines in 2010. Carter purchased the majority share of TNA in 2012, from her family’s Panda Energy company, which made her the majority owner. Carter became Chairwoman in 2016 as current NWA owner Billy Corgan became president. After Corgan sued the company, and Anthem Sports & Entertainment later purchased the majority share from Carter, a restructuring was done and the company was re-named from TNA to Impact Wrestling in 2017. Carter had been a minority owner since late 2016, with no decision-making power. She resigned as Chairwoman in early 2017 after more than 14 years in charge, and remained a minority shareholder until leaving that same year.

Carter’s last on-screen appearance for Impact came in January 2016 for the live Pop TV debut. She opened the show by feuding with her storyline nephew, Ethan Carter III (EC3), and quickly exited as a brawl broke out between Eric Young and Matt Hardy.

Carter has appeared in a few Impact and ROH video packages since then, but she has largely stayed away from pro wrestling, while remaining active on social media, interacting with fans and some of her former colleagues. She made a special appearance for an interview in the “WWE 24: Homecoming” documentary that was released on WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle in 2017.

Impact will celebrate their 20th anniversary with Slammiversary 2022 this Sunday, June 19 from the Nashville Fairgrounds in Nashville, Tennessee. The Countdown To Slammiversary pre-show will air at 7:30pm ET, for free on YouTube and Impact+. The main card will then air live at 8pm ET on Impact+ for subscribers, YouTube for those who are Ultimate Insiders members, and pay-per-view. Below is the current card:

Impact World Title Match

Eric Young vs. Josh Alexander (c)

Queen of The Mountain Match for the Impact Knockouts World Title

Chelsea Green vs. Deonna Purrazzo vs. Mia Yim vs. Jordynne Grace vs. Tasha Steelz (c)

Special Guest Enforcer: Mickie James.

Ultimate X for the Impact X Division Title

Jack Evans vs. Kenny King vs. Mike Bailey vs. Trey Miguel vs. Alex Zayne vs. Ace Austin (c)

Impact World Tag Team Titles Match

The Good Brothers vs. The Briscoes (c)

Impact Knockouts World Tag Team Titles Match

Rosemary and Taya Valkyrie vs. Tenille Dashwood and Madison Rayne (c)

Monster’s Ball Match

Moose vs. Sami Callihan

Ten-Man Tag Team Match

Honor No More (Eddie Edwards, PCO, Vincent, Mike Bennett, Matt Taven) vs. Impact Originals (AEW’s Frankie Kazarian, Chris Sabin, Alex Shelley, NWA’s Nick Aldis, one mystery partners TBA)

Former TNA President Dixie Carter will make a special appearance

Countdown To Slammiversary: Impact Digital Media Title Match

Brian Myers vs. Rich Swann (c)

Countdown To Slammiversary: Reverse Battle Royal

Participants TBA

The match begins outside of the ring with everyone fighting until 7 wrestlers make it into the ring. The others are then eliminated, and the match switches to standard Battle Royal rules. The Battle Royal continues until there are 2 competitors left, and then they face off in a standard singles match to determine the winner.