Chris Sabin reveals Forbidden Door opponent he’d like to face

Jun 18, 2022 - by James Walsh

During a recent interview with Tru Heel Heat Wrestling, Chris Sabin was asked who he would like to face in IMPACT through means of the Forbidden Door. Check out who he named below (per Fightful):

“That’s really tough. I think I would like to have a one-on-one with Kenny Omega. I’ve had one singles match with him and it was back in the day at an independent show in Winnipeg. And I remember it being a really good match and I think we could have another good one nowadays.”

Post Category: News     Tags:

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Masha Slamovich

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal