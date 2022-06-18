Candice Michelle to return to pro wrestling for SWE360

Former WWE Superstar Candice Michelle has made her return to professional wrestling, as she recently debuted for SWE360, which was also the promotion’s debut show. Michelle is a former WWE Women’s Champion and WWE 24/7 Champion.

Now, Michelle has returned with a promotion that includes the likes of Fuego del Sol, Alex Hammerstone, Charlie Haas, and others.

SWE360 sent out the following regarding Candice Michelle’s return to the world of professional wrestling:

SWE360 is happy to announce Former WWE Women’s Champion Candice Michelle has returned to the wrestling business to be Head of the Women’s Division & Ambassador for the company. In a post on her Instagram, Candice says she’s “beyond excited to be apart of this incredible launch with SWE360. I look forward to being back to doing what I love wrestling+coaching.” SWE360 echoes these sentiments and are beyond excited to see what Candice’s experience and mentoring will do to help make SWE360 the best wrestling in Texas.

SWE360 Presents their first show, “Find The Real” from Canton, Texas on August 13th, which Candice will be in attendance for. Get Tickets at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/352038284987

Already announced for the show is:

SWE World Championship Match

Charlie Haas(c) vs. Kal Jak

Alex Hammerstone vs. Big Fitz in a 360 Title Qualifying Match

Also in Action…

SWE Women’s Champion Ivelisse

Blake Christian

Shane Taylor

Sam Stackhouse

Fuego Del Sol

Max Castellanos

Moonshine Mantell

Lindsay Snow

And More!