WWE Smackdown backstage notes

– PWinsider reports that despite the last several days, Vince McMahon was “joking around” during the production meeting before Tonight’s Smackdown taping.

McMahon wasn’t selling anything at all, and was described by multiple sources as being in a “great mood.”

– Despite McMahon being announced for WWE Smackdown tonight, WWE Head of Talent Relations John Laurinatis is reportedly not backstage.

John Laurinaitis has not been seen at tonight's Smackdown tapings yet — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) June 17, 2022

