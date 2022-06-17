WWE Smackdown backstage notes

Jun 17, 2022 - by Steve Gerweck

Photo Credit: WWE

PWinsider reports that despite the last several days, Vince McMahon was “joking around” during the production meeting before Tonight’s Smackdown taping.

McMahon wasn’t selling anything at all, and was described by multiple sources as being in a “great mood.”

– Despite McMahon being announced for WWE Smackdown tonight, WWE Head of Talent Relations John Laurinatis is reportedly not backstage.

Stay tuned, and join us at 8PM Eastern time for live coverage of WWE Smackdown, and a recap of what Vince McMahon will say this evening!

