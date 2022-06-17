Taya Valkyrie becomes first MLW women’s featherweight champion

Taya Valkyrie is your inaugural MLW Women’s World Featherweight Champion.

Tonight’s MLW Fusion main event saw Valkyrie defeat Holidead to capture the brand new MLW Women’s World Featherweight Title.

The Valkyrie vs. Holidead match actually took place on May 13 at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia during the Kings of Colosseum tapings, but the reign officially begins with tonight’s Fusion episode.

MLW originally announced their women’s division in October 2019, and the first match took place at Blood & Thunder 2019 that November in Orlando as Zeda Zhang defeated The Spider Lady (aka WWE NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion Gigi Dolin) by disqualification. MLW then hired women’s wrestling pioneer Dave Prazak in July 2021 to help re-launch the division. It was announced in September 2021 that the MLW World Women’s Featherweight division would be launching, and since then the matches have featured names like Holidead, Nicole Savoy, Brittany Blake, The Sea Stars, and Willow Nightingale, among others. MLW has indicated that there will be additional women’s division weight-classes to come in the future.

Valkyrie has worked two mixed tag team bouts in the past for MLW – teaming with Joey Ryan for a loss to MJF and Aria Blake at War Games 2018, and then teaming with Lince Dorado and Micro Man for a win over Holidead, Arez and Mini Abismo Negro at Kings of Colosseum back on May 13, the night that marked her return to the company. Valkyrie’s title win over Holidead later that night was her first singles match for the company.

MLW CEO Court Bauer tweeted a graphic of Valkyrie with the title and simply wrote, “History. #AndNEW”

Valkyrie is also the current AAA Reina de Reinas Champion. She will team with Rosemary at Sunday’s Impact Wrestling Slammiversary pay-per-view to challenge Knockouts World Tag Team Champions Madison Rayne and Tenille Dashwood.

Below are clips and photos from tonight’s Fusion main event, along with full video of the episode:

It's now time to see who will become the inaugural Women's World Featherweight Champion between @thetayavalkyrie and @holidead.#MLWFusion

▶️ https://t.co/Kzi1ZMUVJA pic.twitter.com/hwzI1oDj4G — Major League Wrestling (@MLW) June 17, 2022

🚨🚨🚨¡ÚLTIMA HORA!🚨🚨🚨 La Wera Loca, @thetayavalkyrie , se convierte en la primera Campeona Mundial Femenina Peso Pluma de @MLW 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/pZYjXZsdsL — Lucha Libre Online (@luchalibreonlin) June 17, 2022

Taya Valkyrie derrotó a Holidead y se coronó como la primera Campeona Peso Pluma Femenina de MLW.#MLWFusion pic.twitter.com/Z8HOw3QC5E — Col Wrestling 🇨🇴 (@ColWrestling1) June 17, 2022