Stephanie McMahon sends message to staff

WWE’s new Interim CEO & Chairwoman Stephanie McMahon issued a statement to employees today after it was announced that she is returning to work while her father, Vince McMahon, steps down from his Chairman & CEO duties while the Board of Directors investigates he and WWE Talent Relations Senior Vice President John Laurinaitis.

According to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, Stephanie issued the following message to employees this morning:

“I will be returning from my leave of absence and assuming the role of interim Chairwoman and CEO. I love our company and am excited to continue to work with our President & Chief Revenue Officer Nick Khan and our Chief Financial & Administrative Officer Frank Riddick. And of course, I look forward to working with all of you. My door is always open.”

The statement is similar to her comments from the press release issued this morning.

WWE is receiving major media attention for what is one of their biggest scandals ever. As we’ve noted, it was revealed on Wednesday that WWE’s Board of Directors are investigating McMahon over a “secret $3 million settlement” he made to a former WWE paralegal that was hired in 2019. Laurinaitis is also being investigated for his involvement, and the Board is looking into other instances with former female employees as well. Full details can be found by clicking here.

WWE announced that Vince will be on Smackdown tonight.