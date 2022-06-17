Pat McAfee describes McMahon situation as “incredibly problematic”

Smackdown commentator Pat McAfee addressed the Vince McMahon story on his Pat McAfee Show yesterday and described the situation as “incredibly problematic.”

Admitting he knows less than everybody else, McAfee said that he flies in, says hello, does the work, and flies out that same night.

“This is just me, I don’t know sh*t about f*ck over there. I go in, do my thing…say hello to everybody, and I’m out. I’m in maybe the most awesome situation in the history of WWE for anybody,” McAfee said, adding he has no locker room, he is not part of any cliques, and not part of anything else, and it was designed that way for a reason.

McAfee said he’ll be at Smackdown tonight and he’s excited to hear the chatter.

“Now obviously, what is being alleged is not fantastic at all, it’s terrible. There will be full investigations,” he said.

McAfee hosted McMahon for his first live interview in 15 years earlier this year and the two worked together at WrestleMania 38. At one point during the interview, McMahon refereed to Linda as his “wife at the time” before he tried to correct himself.

“There are going to be a lot of investigations,” McAfee said. “There will be investigations about the investigations too. And those investigations will contradict other investigations. Will you ever get the truth? No. Hopefully, we get part of it though. And I think that’s what everybody’s hoping for. That’s what everyone is hoping for at some point.”