As previously noted, The Wall Street Journal reports that WWE’s board is investigating a secret $3 million settlement that longtime CEO Vince McMahon reached with a former employee with whom he allegedly had an affair.

A source in #WWE with direct knowledge of the situation tells me the woman referred to in the investigation is Janel Grant. https://t.co/nJcdpvXMra — Brad Shepard (@ItsBradShepard) June 17, 2022