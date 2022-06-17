Mr. McMahon to appear on Smackdown

Vince McMahon will appear on tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX.

WWE has just announced that “Mr. McMahon” will appear during tonight’s SmackDown broadcast, which will air live from the Target Center in Minneapolis.

It’s interesting that they used the “Mr. McMahon” name for the appearance, which usually separates Vince’s character from the Chairman & CEO. Before today’s announcement on Vince stepping down, it was reported that he and Laurinaitis would be at tonight’s SmackDown and that it would be “business as usual” for the taping.

It was announced this morning that Vince has voluntarily stepped away from his Chairman & CEO duties while the Board of Directors investigates allegations of misconduct against he and WWE Talent Relations Senior Vice President John Laurinaitis. Vince will still continue his role in creative. Stephanie McMahon was named the new Interim CEO & Interim Chairwoman. You can find their full statements by clicking here.

As noted on Wednesday, it was revealed that WWE’s Board of Directors are investigating McMahon over a “secret $3 million settlement” he made to a former WWE paralegal that was hired in 2019. Laurinaitis is also being investigated for his involvement, and the Board is looking into other instances with former female employees as well. Full details can be found by clicking here.

Below is the updated line-up for tonight’s SmackDown:

* Max Dupri reveals the first client of his Maximum Male Models agency

* Madcap Moss vs. Happy Baron Corbin in a Last Laugh match (WWE has not provided details on this kind of match)

* Roman Reigns defends the Undisputed WWE Universal Title against Riddle

* Vince McMahon will appear amid Board of Directors investigation