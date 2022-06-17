Major news outlets cover the WWE hush money investigation

The Vince McMahon hush money story and the subsequent stepping down from role as Chairman and CEO has taken major news websites by storm.

Mainstream news outlets such as CNN, Yahoo!, Business Insider, New York Times, The Athletic, CNBC, Los Angeles Times, Politico, FOX News, Bloomberg, Sports Illustrated, ESPN, and many others all covered the story yesterday and this morning.

McMahon was even trending on Google Trends with over 100,000 searches to his name and was also a big hit on social media website Twitter.

Wall Street did not punish WWE much – yet – and as of this writing, stocks are down almost 3% from yesterday.