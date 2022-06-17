WWE Smackdown Report – 6/17/22

– Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX opens live from the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota as Vince McMahon comes to the ring as the “No Chance” music hits. Michael Cole welcomes us to SmackDown, and he’s joined at ringside by Pat McAfee.

Vince heads to the ring to a pop from the crowd. Vince says it’s a privilege to stand in front of the WWE Universe and a privilege to stand in Minnesota. He mentions the “Then, Now, Forever, Together” line, which he calls the WWE signature, and says most importantly is the “together” part. He then welcomes everyone to SmackDown. Vince tosses the mic and leaves the ring as the music starts back up, slapping hands with some fans at ringside. We cut to the SmackDown opening video.

– We come back and out comes Riddle to a big pop from the crowd.

Riddle takes the mic and says before he kicks Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns in the head tonight, he wants to stroll down memory lane and take a look at the history between them. We get a video package showing recent happenings that led to tonight’s title match. We come back to “Bro!” chants now. Riddle says he’s been waiting a long time for this opportunity, and he knows his friends and family are watching at home, but more importantly, his best bro and our friend Randy Orton is watching from home.

Fans chant “Randy!” now. Riddle mentions how Orton has a big operation coming up, which may be a reference to the recent reports on back surgery. He says he knows Orton is wondering about his future but no matter what condition he’s in, Riddle will always love Orton. Fans chant for Orton again. Riddle goes on about how Orton has been killing Legends for 20 years, with his RKO videos going viral, and he even set WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker on fire. Riddle says most importantly, Orton entertained and sacrificed for us. Riddle speaks for himself and the fans, then thanks Orton again.

A “thank you Randy!” chant starts up. Riddle says but tonight, he challenges Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title and he thinks everyone here, everyone at home, and every bro in the locker room knows he’s dedicating this match to Orton. Riddle goes on and says he’s going to play something we haven’t heard in a long time, and hopefully we hear it soon when Orton returns. Riddle tosses the mic and signals to the back as Orton’s music starts up.

– Tonight’s Progressive Match Flo video looks at recent happenings between Madcap Moss and Happy Baron Corbin.

Last Laugh Match: Madcap Moss vs. Happy Baron Corbin

We go back to the ring for tonight’s Last Laugh Match as Madcap Moss comes out to a pop. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Happy Baron Corbin is also out. The bell rings and they go at it, brawling early on. Corbin takes it to the corner and beats Moss down but stalls and runs into a knee. Moss with a big flying shoulder tackle from the corner.

Corbin turns it around as fans chant “Corbin sucks!” now. Moss resists but Corbin grounds him and talks some trash as fans try to rally for Moss. Moss breaks free and levels Corbin coming off his feet for a big pop. Moss with big right hands in the corner, then a fall-away slam in the middle of the ring. Corbin blocks a neckbreaker and sends Moss into the ring post, then to the floor.

Corbin runs out to chase Moss but clotheslines him over the barrier, into the timekeeper’s area. Corbin is also down against the barrier but he’s laughing as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and Corbin is dominating Moss. The hometown crowd rallies for Moss as Corbin works him over in the corner. Moss fights back from the top and hits a big sunset flip for a close 2 count. They run the ropes but Corbin catches Moss with Deep Six for another close 2 count. Corbin shows some frustration now.

Fans do dueling chants for the hometown star now. Moss looks to capitalize but Corbin counters and chokeslams him in the middle of the ring to hush most of the crowd. Moss goes to the floor for a breather but Corbin follows. Moss fights back and rolls in but Corbin brings him back out and sends him into the ring post as the referee’s count continues. Moss sends Corbin back onto the top of the announce table.

Corbin rushes back in at the 9 count but Moss catches him with the Punchline for a big pop. Moss gets to his feet and he’s fired up now as fans go wild for him. Moss grabs Corbin for a second Punchline and covers for the pin to win and get the Last Laugh.

Winner: Madcap Moss

– After the match, Moss stands tall as the music hits and the hometown crowd cheers him on. We go to replays as McAfee points to how Moss is now 3-0 against his former employer. Moss goes to ringside and takes the mic. He starts laughing uncontrollably at Corbin. The music starts back up as Moss slaps hands with some fans at ringside.

– RAW Superstars The Street Profits are backstage now. They comment on Happy Corbin being not so happy now, then they plug the main event. They also get hyped up over facing Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos at Money In the Bank and say they are cashing in all their chips because they want all the smoke.

– We go back to the announcers but Happy Baron Corbin interrupts them, stumbling to his feet with a mic. He says he and Pat McAfee have known each other for a long time, but he just hears McAfee making jokes about him, especially when he was at rock bottom, when McAfee coined the “bum-ass Corbin” phrase. Corbin goes on and on about how McAfee always criticizes him, even saying he’s undeserving of his pyro. Corbin says McAfee needs to watch his mouth or Corbin will drag his skinny ass over the table, throw him into the ring and make him wish he was dead. Corbin slams the mic as McAfee just looks on, shocked a bit. Corbin walks away and McAfee stands up with the mic now. McAfee gets the crowd to say “bum-ass Corbin!” now. McAfee says when we all heard of a Last Laugh match, we thought we’d see Corbin getting his ass laughed out of the entire arena. McAfee then calls on the people of Minnesota to laugh Corbin the jabroni, the hell out of Minneapolis, something we’ve been waiting to see since he brought his sorry ass into the company. McAfee starts laughing at Corbin, and says he sucks. The crowd joins in and Corbin takes the walk of shame to the back.

The New Day vs. Jinder Mahal and Shanky

We go back to the ring and out comes The New Day’s Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods. They also laugh at Happy Baron Corbin as he walks past them. The New Day hits the ring as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and tonight’s Pizza Hut-sponsored Classic Moment shows how WWE Hall of Famers Edge and Hulk Hogan won the WWE Tag Team Titles from Billy and Chuck on the July 4, 2002 SmackDown. We see how #1 contender Natalya attacked SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey last week, putting her in the Sharpshooter. Megan Morant is backstage with Natalya now. Natalya says she will beat some respect into Rousey at Money In the Bank. She brags about how we all saw Rousey crying out and being in danger in the Sharpshooter. She says that proved Rousey is in trouble and the Sharpshooter is the most dangerous submission in WWE history. Natalya says we can just ask Rousey tonight how it felt, but wait, she’s at home nursing last week’s beatdown. Natalya says Rousey may have had some success with her armbar, but her Sharpshooter breaks bones and tendons, and it humbles champions. Natalya goes on bragging about her accomplishments and says she’s about to become the first woman in WWE history to make Rousey tap, and become a two-time SmackDown Women’s Champion. We go back to the ring and out comes Jinder Mahal and Shanky, who is dancing his way to the ring. The New Day waits and we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Woods starts off with Jinder, applying a headlock in the middle of the ring. Jinder scoops Woods and slams him, then flexes to some boos. Jinder, looking more cut this week, works Woods over in the corner. Woods dodges in the opposite corner, runs the ropes and ducks a clothesline, then hits a springboard dropkick from the second rope. Woods covers for 2.

Kingston tags in and they double team Jinder with chops and kicks, then a takedown. Kofi covers for 2. Jinder counters Kofi and knees him in the gut. The Sky Scraping Shanky tags in now as Jinder barks orders at him. Kofi dropkicks Shanky but he’s still standing. Kofi approaches again but Shanky smacks him out of the air with a big clothesline. Shanky levels Kofi with another stiff clothesline.

Fans rally for The New Day now. Shanky with big elbows in the corner. Shanky tosses Kofi across the ring, then poses to mostly boos from the crowd. Woods starts playing Francesca The Trombone on the apron. This causes Shanky to start dancing. Jinder seethes from the apron, finally reaching Shanky to tag himself in.

Jinder comes in and yells at Shanky. Jinder turns around to Trouble In Paradise by Kingston for the pin to win.

Winners: The New Day

– After the match, The New Day celebrates and heads up the ramp as the music hits. Woods starts playing Francesca again, which causes Shanky to start dancing in the middle of the ring while Jinder struggles to get back to his feet. Jinder and Shanky have words, and Jinder exits the ring by himself.

– We get a new vignette for The Viking Raiders, Erik and Ivar. They have been on the blue brand roster but they are coming to SmackDown next week.

– We go back to the ring and out comes Drew McIntyre with his sword, Angela. McIntyre raises the sword at the entrance-way as the pyro goes off and fans cheer him on. McIntyre marches to the ring as Samantha Irvin does the introduction. Cole says Adam Pearce will make a Money In the Bank decision after last week’s qualifier between McIntyre and Sheamus ended with no winner. McIntyre hits the turnbuckles to pose as more pyro goes off. McIntyre points his sword to some fans in the crowd as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and the announcers hype tonight’s main event. The Brawling Brutes are backstage now – Sheamus, Butch and Ridge Holland. Sheamus tells them they have to stay in the back so he can go and secure a spot to win the Money In the Bank contract, so they can bring some gold to the group. Butch is ready to fight but Sheamus tells Holland to put a leash on him. The music hits and out comes Sheamus to the ring as McIntyre looks on.

Pearce is in the ring. He says they both failed to qualify for Money In the Bank last week, but they both demand inclusion, and Pearce can see why. Pearce goes on about stats and numbers. Drew says no one gives a damn about numbers, it’s about instincts. Drew says here’s some numbers – if he’s not put into the MITB Ladder Match, there’s a 100% chance he beats someone’s ass tonight. Sheamus says putting Drew in the match would be one of the biggest WWE mistakes ever because Drew always botches it. Sheamus brags about how he’s successfully cashed in before, while Drew has been cashed in on. Sheamus says Drew will be 50% of a failed cash in. Pearce reminds us how Seth Rollins from RAW has already qualified for the Men’s MITB Ladder Match. Pearce shows us what led to Sheamus and McIntyre fighting to a double DQ last week.

Pearce has reviewed the footage over and over, and he’s consulted with WWE management, and now he’s here to make the decision. Pearce announces that Sheamus is in the match. Sheamus goes wild as fans boo. Sheamus starts talking trash to McIntyre. Drew drops Sheamus with a big clothesline. They start brawling as Pearce tries to break it up. Drew clotheslines Sheamus over the top rope to the floor. Pearce says his next sentence was going to be about Drew also being in the match. Drew celebrates as his music starts up. Sheamus seethes at ringside, then rushes into the ring. Drew stops him with a big Claymore Kick. Drew kips-up and then poses in the corner with Sheamus’ baton as his music starts back up. Drew makes his exit and plays to the crowd as Sheamus recovers.

– We see Sami Zayn hesitating outside of The Bloodline’s locker room suite when Kayla Braxton walks up. She asks if he is to blame for Roman Reigns having to defend his title against Riddle tonight. Sami says don’t point fingers. She also asks if he’s talked to anyone in The Bloodline. Sami says no, not directly, but actually he’s about to go take care of that now. Braxton asks if there’s any ill will over Reigns having to defend tonight. Sami says no because he’s an Honorary Uce, and there are no others, just him. No ill will, everything is fine, everything is OK, he’s the locker room leader and Reigns is The Tribal Chief, everything’s great, just fine, with The Bloodline. Kayla looks at him with doubt on her face. Sami thinks for a second and then walks off, saying he has to go to the bathroom.

Women’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match Qualifier: Raquel Rodriguez vs. Shayna Baszler

We go back to the ring and out comes Raquel Rodriguez, and she’s all smiles as fans cheer her on. We get a pre-recorded sidebar video with Rodriguez talking about how in just her second match she came so close to defeating Ronda Rousey for the SmackDown Women’s Title. Rodriguez says winning the MITB contract will get her to the Promised Land. Rodriguez enters the ring and poses in the middle now, flexing and pointing up at the Money In the Bank briefcases hanging from the rafters. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Lacey Evans has joined Cole and McAfee on commentary. Out next comes Shayna Baszler to a mixed reaction. We get a pre-recorded sidebar video with Baszler saying Rodriguez will feel two kinds of pain tonight – physical when she tears her apart limb by limb, and emotional pain when she ruins her dreams and becomes Ms. Money In the Bank. The bell rings and Raquel rams Baszler into the corner with shoulder thrusts to start.

Baszler tries to take Raquel down into a submission but Raquel pounds on her and covers for 2. They go back and forth now. Baszler turns it around from the apron and works on the leg. Baszler attacks in the opposite corner and unloads with kicks to Raquel’s hurt knee. Baszler with a running kick to the knee.

We see Shotzi and Aliyah watching backstage. They will meet in a MITB qualifier next week. Raquel fights Baszler off and levels her for a 2 count. Rodriguez scoops Baszler for a running powerslam but Baszler slides out and takes her down with a chip block. Baszler with a big knee strike for another close 2 count. Baszler shows some frustration now.

Baszler goes for the Sleeper and locks it but Raquel rams her back into the corner to break it. Raquel with more offense with Baszler trapped in the corner. They come out of the corner and Raquel chokeslams Baszler for the pin to win and earn the MITB spot.

Winner: Raquel Rodriguez

– After the match, Rodriguez stands tall as her music hits. Cole confirms Rodriguez, Alexa Bliss, Liv Morgan and Lacey Evans for the Women’s MITB Ladder Match. Rodriguez poses for the crowd as Evans stands and applauds her from the announce table.

– We see Riddle backstage warming up for the main event. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break an there’s a spotlight on the ring. Samantha Irvin introduces Max Dupri of the Maximum Male Models agency, but he’s not coming out. The camera cuts back to Adam Pearce’s office, and a furious Dupri is in his face. Pearce says his men are standing by but he will not send them to that ring under these conditions. Dupri says he was promised acoustics an top of the line lighting, but this will not do. Dupri says what’s out there now does not look like top of the line lighting or soft sparkly lighting that Pearce promised. Dupri says this will not do, and Pearce will not see the hard bodies and beautiful faces of his guys. Until Pearce fixes this, he will rob the WWE Universe of his models, and he will fail to titillate the juices of their guilty pleasures. Dupri storms out of Pearce’s office.

– We see how Gunther defeated Ricochet to win the WWE Intercontinental Title last week. Kayla is backstage with Gunther and Ludwig Kaiser now. Kayla says she hopes Gunther can provide comments. Kaiser takes the mic and dismisses her. Kaiser says Gunther’s win was inevitable because the Intercontinental Title belongs in his hands. Kaiser goes on about how this title was created in a tournament in South America, won by a French Canadian (WWE Hall of Famer Pat Patterson), and its greatest champions were international Superstars from Canada, Mexico, England, Ireland, and Italy, but it h as also been besmeared by the likes of Ricochet, a man that embodies everything that’s wrong with America – lots of flash but very little substance. Fans in the arena went from chanting “WALTER!” to booing now. Kaiser says this title will never be held by an American again as its prestige has been restored and it’s going to remain in the iron grip of the man who holds the mat and the Intercontinental Title sacred – The Ring General, Gunther. Gunther barely speaks, declaring that he is the new Intercontinental Champion. Gunther stands tall with the title on his shoulder to end the segment.

Undisputed WWE Universal Title Match: Riddle vs. Roman Reigns

We go back to the ring for tonight’s main event as Riddle makes his way to a pop. Out next comes The Bloodline – Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns with Paul Heyman and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos. Reigns looks jacked and in great shape. The Bloodline stops on the entrance-way and raise their titles in the air for pyro and mostly cheers from the crowd. They march to the ring now as Riddle looks on. Reigns and Heyman pose on the apron, raising their fingers and titles in the air to more pyro. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and we get formal ring introductions from Irvin. If Riddle loses this match, he will no longer be able to challenge for the title as long as Reigns is champion. The bell rings and Riddle immediately charges with a big right hand. Riddle beats Reigns down in the corner as the referee warns him.

Riddle unloads with kicks now. Reigns levels Riddle with one big right hand to shut him down. Reigns with big headbutts and strikes in the corner. Reigns takes it to the opposite corner now. Riddle fights out and rocks Reigns, then hits a big Fisherman’s suplex. Reigns goes to the floor to regroup.

Riddle goes to the apron and nails a punt kick to the face while Reigns is on his feet at ringside. Riddle with a big corkscrew moonsault to take Reigns down in front of the announcers. Riddle stands tall over Reigns at ringside as fans cheer him on. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Riddle delivers two big right hands in the middle of the ring. Reigns drops Riddle with a punch. Reigns mounts Riddle in the middle of the ring and delivers big right hands as fans count along. Reigns gets up to pose to mostly boos. The referee checks on Riddle and he’s staying in it. Reigns uses the bottom rope to choke Riddle now. Reigns runs around the ring and nails a Drive By. Riddle still kicks out at 2.

Reigns grounds Riddle but he slowly fights up, then starts fighting out of the hold. They trade big right hands in the middle of the ring now. Reigns with a knee to the gut. Riddle ducks a move and nails an overhead kick. Riddle kips-up fro a pop, then nails two running forearms in the corner. Riddle with a big Exploder suplex out of the corner. Riddle goes for the Bro-ton but Reigns gets his knees up and Riddle lands hard. Reigns runs into a back elbow in the corner. Riddle with a Floating Bro from the top for a close 2 count as Reigns kicks out just in time.

Riddle can’t believe it. Reigns looks to capitalize but Reigns catches him with a big Uranage in the middle of the ring for another close pin attempt. McAfee calls it The Rock Bottom, if you smell what he’s cooking, in a reference to Reigns’ cousin, WWE Legend The Rock. Reigns follows a dazed Riddle to the floor, then slams Riddle back-first on top of the announce table, like Randy Orton often does. Reigns turns to the camera and talks some trash to Orton as we go back to a commercial break.

Back from the break and Riddle is down while Reigns plays to the crowd with his finger in the air. We see how Reigns nailed a big right hand during the break. Reigns goes for a Superman Punch now but Riddle meets him with a big knee to the face. Riddle catches Reigns with the Orton powerslam now. Riddle takes Reigns to the apron for the second rope draping DDT but Reigns escapes to the floor. Riddle launches himself out with a kick to Reigns. Riddle then slams Reigns on top of the announce table.

Reigns comes back and sends Riddle face-first into the ring post. Fans chant “Randy!” as Reigns brings Riddle back in. Riddle stops him at the ropes and nails the draping DDT for a big pop. Riddle drops down and hits the mat to call for the RKO as fans go wild. Riddle goes for the RKO but Reigns blocks it in mid-air, slamming Riddle to the mat. Reigns comes right back with a Superman Punch but Riddle kicks out just in time. Reigns can’t believe it.

Fans chant “this is awesome!” now. They’re both to get back to their feet. Reigns sits up on his knees and barks back at Heyman, who barked some direction at him. Reigns goes to the corner and readies for the Spear as the crowd goes wild and calls for it with him. Reigns charges with the Spear but Riddle turns it into the RKO. Reigns kicks out just before the 3 count and Riddle can’t believe it.

Heyman thanks God. Riddle goes right to the top for a Floating Bro. Riddle waits for Reigns to get back up now. Reigns blocks the RKO. Riddle ducks a clothesline and goes for the springboard kick but Reigns meets him in mid-air with a big Spear for the pin to win.

Winner: Roman Reigns

– After the match, Reigns’ music hits. Riddle stumbles to his feet but falls right through the ropes, out to the floor. Heyman enters the ring and drops to one knee for The Tribal Chief. The Usos come to the ring to celebrate with their cousin. The referee hands Reigns both of his title belts now. The Bloodline stands tall in the middle of the ring as we go to replays. The Bloodline stands tall to continue the celebration now. Reigns takes the mic and says there is no one left. Reigns says he told them over two years ago that he’s here to wreck everyone, then he’s leaving, and that’s what they did tonight – he wrecked Riddle and now they’re leaving. Reigns says but first before they go, there’s one thing to do – Minneapolis… acknowledge me. The Bloodline stands tall again as Heyman tosses the mic. They go to exit the ring but the music hits and out comes Brock Lesnar, wearing a cowboy hat, to a massive pop.

Reigns stops and looks on with The Usos and Heyman. Lesnar stops at the entrance-way, then marches to the ring. Reigns turns to The Usos and Heyman, and motions for them to leave the ring so he can have Lesnar by himself. Lesnar enters the ring and faces off with Reigns in the middle as fans chant “holy shit!” now. They face off for a minute and Lesnar starts laughing. Lesnar removes his cowboy hat and offers a hand to Reigns. Reigns hesitates but finally extends his hand. Lesnar quickly scoops Reigns up and drops him with the F5 as the crowd goes wild. Heyman slides in and grabs the title belts, then retreats. The Usos immediately rush the ring but Lesnar takes them out with a pair of F5s. The Bloodline retreats as Lesnar stands tall in the middle of the ring, raising his cowboy hat in the air. SmackDown goes off the air with Lesnar’s college home cheering him on.