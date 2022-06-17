Dwayne Johnson buys his cousin Tamina a brand new home

Weeks after surprising his mother with a brand new home, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson surprised his cousin, WWE Superstar Tamina, with a brand new home as well.

Johnson uploaded a video of the surprise on his Instagram and Tamina, real name Sarona, was super emotional by the gesture.

“I’ve known my cousin Sarona since we were little kids growing up together. Man this girl’s gone thru some tough times, but regardless of what life’s thrown her way – she was ALWAYS determined to break the cycle and become a strong and inspiring single mom example to her two greatest inspirations — her daughters, Milaneta & Maleata,” Johnson wrote.

Johnson added that it’s hard to make it as a pro wrestler and it’s way harder to make it if you’re a woman.

“Sarona (like many amazing women in pro wrestling) made her mind up long ago that she was gonna walk the walk and earn her respect in pro wrestling and make sure that the hard times she’s experienced were always her REASON to WORK HARDER and never let it become the EXCUSE to GIVE UP,” he continued.

You can see the awesome video below.