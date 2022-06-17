Dave Hefner passes away

CAC posted on Facebook:

The CAC is saddened to hear that legendary referee Dave Hefner has passed away at the age of 73. We send out our sincerest condolences to his family and friends during this most difficult time. R.I.P. Dave.

RIP Dave Hebner Gone but never forgotten Always loved pic.twitter.com/jW4GxoGAdG — Refin’ It Up w/ Brian Hebner (@RefinItUp) June 17, 2022

RIP Dave Hebner, you were always kind to me. All my best to the Hebner family. ❤️ — Hurricane Helms (@ShaneHelmsCom) June 17, 2022