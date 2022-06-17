Dave Hefner passes away

Jun 17, 2022 - by Steve Gerweck

CAC posted on Facebook:

The CAC is saddened to hear that legendary referee Dave Hefner has passed away at the age of 73. We send out our sincerest condolences to his family and friends during this most difficult time. R.I.P. Dave.

Post Category: News     Tags:

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Ivy

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal