Cody Rhodes notes

Cody Rhodes underwent surgery to repair a complete tear of his right pectoral muscle last Thursday in Birmingham, Alabama, and he is currently recovering. Rhodes suffered the injury while weight training on the Friday before Hell In a Cell, but he still worked the Cell match with Seth Rollins and was not pressured into working the show. It’s been reported that Rhodes did not damage the torn pec any further by wrestling Rollins at Hell In a Cell.

In an update, while WWE has announced that Rhodes will be unable to wrestle for 9 months, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that most within WWE expect Rhodes to be back before then.

Rhodes also expects to be back in the ring before 9 months, which could make a big Royal Rumble return the main selling point of that Premium Live Event.

There’s already talk of making Rhodes’ return a huge deal, and building him up like they did with Triple H in 2001/2002.