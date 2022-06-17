Lesnar returns, SummerSlam match announced, Randy Orton has “operation” coming up

Brock Lesnar has made his return to WWE.

Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX was headlined by RAW Superstar Riddle unsuccessfully challenging Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns in the main event. Despite a hard-fought back & forth match, Reigns got the win with a big Spear in mid-air for the pin to retain.

After the match, The Bloodline stood tall in the ring as Reigns took the mic and briefly ranted about how there is no one left for him to face. Reigns recalled how more than two years ago he promised to wreck everyone, and then leave, so now that he wrecked Riddle, he’s leaving. The Tribal Chief then called on Minneapolis to acknowledge him, but that’s when the music hit and out came The Beast to a massive pop from the city where he went to college and won the NCAA National Championship.

Lesnar marched to the ring, wearing a cowboy hat and a smile, as Reigns motioned for Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos and Paul Heyman to leave the ring so he could be alone with Lesnar. The two top stars then faced off in the ring for a minute or so, until Lesnar offered his hand for a shake. Reigns hesitated but finally went to shake, and that’s when Lesnar scooped him for the F5 in the middle of the ring. Heyman rescued the title belts, then retreated, while The Usos immediately rushed in to fight. Lesnar quickly disposed of The Usos with a pair of F5s as the crowd went wild.

The Bloodline retreated up the ramp as Lesnar stood tall in the middle of the ring, raising his cowboy hat in the air. SmackDown went off the air with a loud pop from the crowd.

After SmackDown, WWE announced Lesnar vs. Reigns in a Last Man Standing Match for SummerSlam, with the title on the line. The big event is scheduled for Saturday, July 30 from Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

The original plan for the SummerSlam main event was for Randy Orton to challenge Reigns. However, it was revealed earlier this week that WWE officials were concerned over Orton’s health due to his back. There was talk of Orton possibly undergoing back surgery, which would put him out of action for the rest of this year. In an update, Riddle mentioned during tonight’s SmackDown that Orton has “a big operation coming up,” but he did not elaborate. You can click here for the recent update on Orton’s health and status.

The Last Man Standing match at SummerSlam will mark the third match between Lesnar and Reigns since Crown Jewel in October 2021. Reigns defeated Lesnar to retain the Universal Title at Crown Jewel, and then he unified the titles at WrestleMania 38. Lesnar now seems due to get a win back at SummerSlam.

For what it’s worth, the following matches have also taken place between the two – Reigns defeated Lesnar and Dean Ambrose (aka Jon Moxley) in a Triple Threat at Fastlane 2016; Lesnar retained the Universal Title over Reigns, Braun Strowman and current ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe at SummerSlam 2017; Lesnar retained the Universal Title over Reigns at WrestleMania 34 in 2018; Lesnar retained the Universal Title over Reigns in a Steel Cage match at Greatest Royal Rumble in April 2018; Reigns captured the Universal Title from Lesnar at SummerSlam 2018 that August.

There’s no word yet on how often Lesnar and Reigns will be appearing on WWE TV to build to their SummerSlam title match as both men are currently working limited schedules, but we will keep you updated.