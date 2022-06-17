6/17/22 AEW Rampage: Road Rager Coverage

The opening credits roll. Chris Jericho, Excalibur, Taz, and William Regal are on commentary from St. Louis, Missouri.

Match #1 – Singles Match: Dante Martin vs. Jon Moxley

They lock up and Moxley backs Martin into the corner. Martin shoves Moxley away, and they go back to a knuckle lock. Moxley drops Martin down, and then wrenches his arm. Moxley drops Martin again, but Martin turns it around into a wrist-lock of his own. Moxley switches into a hammer-lock, and then drops Martin with a side-headlock take down. Martin gets free, but they lock up again and Moxley takes Martin down with another side-headlock take down. Martin gets to his feet and sends MOxley off the ropes, and then drops him with a hurricanrana. Martin delivers a few quick kicks, but Moxley comes back with a palm strike. Martin comes back with a dropkick that sends Moxley to the floor. Moxley gets back into the ring and tells Martin to chop him. Martin does, and Moxley asks for more. Moxley comes back with one of his own, and then chops Martin in the corners. Moxley whips Martin into the corner and then drops him with a back-breaker as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Moxley has Martin grounded and applies a front face-lock. Moxley delivers the Regal Knee and goes for the cover, but Martin kicks out. Moxley goes up top, but Martin comes back with a hurricanrana. Martin goes up top himself, but Moxley cuts him off. Moxley delivers a butterfly suplex from the top and goes for the cover, but Martin kicks out. Moxley delivers elbow strikes, but Martin sends him to the apron and delivers an enzuigiri that sends Moxley to the floor. Martin springboards onto Moxley and tosses him back into the ring. Martin connects with a cross-body and goes for the cover, but Moxley kicks out. Moxley sends Martin to the apron, but Martin catches him with an elbow strike. Martin goes for the Nosedive, but Moxley dodges it and locks in a rear choke. Martin gets to the ropes, but Moxley clubs him across the back. Moxley goes for a superplex, but Martin delivers a few elbows. Martin drops Moxley with an avalanche Sliced Bread and goes for the cover, but Moxley kicks out. Martin and Moxley exchange shots and kicks, and then Moxley goes for the Paradigm Shift.

Martin counters, but Moxley drops him with a cutter. Moxley goes for the King Kong Lariat, but Martin rolls through and gets a roll-up for two. Martin turns around and Moxley drops him with the King Kong Lariat. Moxley goes for the cover, but Martin kicks out. Moxley delivers elbow strikes and locks in a hammer-lock choke, and Martin taps out.

Winner: Jon Moxley

Tony Schiavone is backstage with Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland. He asks if they are on the same page, and Lee says Strickland has thirty seconds to tell him why he shouldn’t beat his ass. Strickland says they are both in AEW for singles gold, and Lee would have thrown him out eventually anyway. Powerhouse Hobbs and Ricky Starks walk up and Starks say they call themselves the best tag team, but they haven’t beaten Team Taz yet. He tells them to marinate on that and walks away.

