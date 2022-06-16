Zac Efron to star in The Iron Claw movie based on the Von Erich family

Deadline.com is reporting in an exclusive story that Zac Efron is set to star in The Iron Claw, a drama based on the true story of the Von Erich family. The film, from writer-director Sean Durkin, will follow the rise and fall of one of wrestling’s most popular families.

A24 is set to finance and produce the movie with Tessa Ross, Derrin Schlesinger and Harrison Huffman producing. The film is being developed by House Productions, with the support of Access Entertainment, and BBC Films.

The Von Erich family consists of dad Fritz and sons Jack, Kevin, David, Kerry, Mike, and Chris, all of whom were professional wrestlers except for Jack. The family is filled with tragedy, with Jack drowning at the age of six, David dying of a suspected overdose, while Kerry, Mike, and Chris all committing suicide.

Kevin remains the last-surviving member of the Von Erichs and his two sons, Kevin and Ross, are now wrestling as well. His daughter Lacey also wrestled but retired in 2010.