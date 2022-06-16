Spoilers: AEW Dark: Elevation tapings for next week
The June 20 edition of AEW “Dark: Elevation” was taped on Wednesday night from the Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, before the Road Rager Dynamite hit the air. Below are full spoilers:
* Serena Deeb and ROH World Women’s Champion Mercedes Martinez defeated Tootie Lynn and Heather Reckless
* Andrade El Idolo defeated Frankie Kazarian
* Marina Shafir and Nyla Rose defeated Heidi Howitzer and Max The Impaler
* Keith Lee and Shane Strickland defeated Mat Fitchett and Davey Vega
* Anna Jay defeated Rebel
* Tony Nese defeated Warhorse
* Ruby Soho defeated Miranda Gordy
* Matt Sydal defeated QT Marshall. Nick Comoroto interfered at one point but was ejected by the referee