Spoilers: AEW Dark: Elevation tapings for next week

The June 20 edition of AEW “Dark: Elevation” was taped on Wednesday night from the Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, before the Road Rager Dynamite hit the air. Below are full spoilers:

* Serena Deeb and ROH World Women’s Champion Mercedes Martinez defeated Tootie Lynn and Heather Reckless

* Andrade El Idolo defeated Frankie Kazarian

* Marina Shafir and Nyla Rose defeated Heidi Howitzer and Max The Impaler

* Keith Lee and Shane Strickland defeated Mat Fitchett and Davey Vega

* Anna Jay defeated Rebel

* Tony Nese defeated Warhorse

* Ruby Soho defeated Miranda Gordy

* Matt Sydal defeated QT Marshall. Nick Comoroto interfered at one point but was ejected by the referee