Peacock/WWE Network to air new Table For Three tomorrow

A new Table For 3 episode will premiere on Peacock and the WWE Network this week, focusing on The Hurt Business.

WWE’s “Table For 3: The Hurt Business” will premiere tomorrow, Friday, June 17. The discussion will feature Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander.

In more news for Peacock and the WWE Network, the following UK indie content will be added on Saturday:

* ICW Fight Club #223

* PROGRESS Super Strong Style 16, Night 1

* wXw We Love Wrestling #31