McMahon and Laurinaitis set for Smackdown despite investigation report

WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon and WWE Talent Relations head John Laurinaitis are expected to work Friday’s SmackDown from the Target Center in Minneapolis.

As noted on Wednesday, it was revealed that WWE’s Board of Directors are investigating McMahon over a “secret $3 million settlement” he made to a former WWE paralegal that was hired in 2019. Laurinaitis is also being investigated for his involvement, and the Board is looking into other instances with former female employees as well. You can click here for full details on the matter.

In an update, PWInsider reports that word from within WWE is that staff scheduled to work SmackDown were told that McMahon will be present and it will be “business as usual.”

It was noted that there will be no planned changes to the production and running of this week’s SmackDown taping.

Furthermore, F4Wonline.com adds that Laurinaitis is also scheduled to be at SmackDown. His status with the company as of last night was “unchanged.”

It was also reiterated that people within WWE believe McMahon will survive this with the idea that as long as there was no company funds used to pay the settlements, he will be alright. Many do not see Laurinaitis making it through the scandal, but it’s still early.