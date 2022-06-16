Matches announced for the Road Rager AEW Rampage

AEW has announced several matches for Friday’s Road Rager edition of Rampage on TNT.

Rampage will feature Jon Moxley vs. Dante Martin in singles action.

Tonight’s Road Rager edition of AEW Dynamite on TBS featured a promo with Martin and Matt Sydal. Martin said he’s sick and tired of being labeled “potential,” so now we will see a new star born on Rampage. Sydal said Martin is “inhuman.”

Trios action has also been announced for Rampage with Max Caster, Colten Gunn and Austin Gunn taking on Ruffin’ It, which is the team of Leon Ruff and Bear Country’s Bear Boulder and Bear Bronson.

This will be Ruff’s third match for AEW after losing to Tony Nese on Dark in May, and then losing to Lee Moriarty on Dark in June. Caster has teamed with The Gunn Club several times this year. The Acclaimed and The Gunn Club defeated four enhancement talents on Elevation in mid-May, then Caster and The Gunns came up short against AAA & ROH World Tag Team Champions FTR and AEW World Champion CM Punk on the June 1 Dynamite. Caster and The Gunns then defeated 10, John Silver and Alex Reynolds on Dark earlier this month. This will be Bear Country’s first match since losing to Private Party at last week’s Dark tapings in Orlando, where they also defeated Liam Gray and Adrian Alanis.

Darby Allin vs. Bobby Fish has also been announced for the Road Rager Rampage.

Tonight’s Road Rager Dynamite featured a promo with Allin as he discussed reDRagon and how they injured Sting a few weeks back. Allin promised to break Fish’s leg.

AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill will defend her title against Willow Nightingale on Rampage this week. Stokely Hathaway will be on commentary.

Dynamite featured a backstage segment with Hathaway and Tony Schiavone, where it was announced that Cargill issued an Open Challenge for the title. Nightingale walked up an said she’s accepting the challenge because she’s trying to prove herself in AEW.

Finally, we will hear from Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland on Rampage this week. This comes after Strickland apparently turned on Lee during last week’s Dynamite Battle Royal.

Stay tuned as we will have full Road Rage Rampage spoilers soon. Below is the updated line-up for Rampage from the Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, along with related Dynamite promos with Allin, Martin and Hathaway:

* We will hear from Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland

* Darby Allin vs. Bobby Fish

* Jon Moxley vs. Dante Martin

* Max Caster and The Gunn Club vs. Leon Ruff and Bear Country

* AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill defends against Willow Nightingale with Stokely Hathaway on commentary