Daniel Garcia talks about his WWE tryout

“They asked me to stay an extra day to have a squash match on NXT against Tyler Rust. The match went really well. I remember I went to the back and Shawn Michaels loved it, Road Dogg loved it, and A-Train loved it. Triple H shook my hand and said ‘Welcome to the team.’ I think he thought I was signed, but I wasn’t at the time. But in my mind, I was like ‘Oh, I guess I’m going to NXT. Mom, I’m moving to Orlando!’ I talked to Canyon Cemen right before I left. He said ‘Hey. Let me know if any other place has interest because we’ll sign you sooner.’ And in my mind, I’m like ‘That’s disrespectful to me. If you want to sign me, just sign me.’ Then I remember I was like ‘Okay, he wants to play that? I’ll play it back to him.’ At the time I had interest from Ring of Honor, and I knew AEW wanted to bring me back in for extra work. But I was like ‘I’m going to make this seem bigger than it actually is.’ So I said to him ‘Well with that being said, I’ll talk to you very soon.’ And I think he kind of got hot at me for that. I think it shook him up a bit. They emailed me a couple of weeks later, kind of saying ‘We’re going to stay in contact, blah blah blah.’ That kind of made me mad. So I went on a crazy indie run and I signed with AEW.”

source: Talk is Jericho