Xfinity customer and get WWE Network on Peacock?

Variety.com is reporting that Comcast Xfinity customers will no longer be getting free access to Peacock Premium although an end date has not been announced.

This will obviously effect all those who were previously subscribed to WWE Network and got it for free through the service when it migrated to Peacock.

The service was made available at no extra charge to Comcast cable and broadband customers to help bump the streaming service when it launched in 2020.

A Peacock Premium subscription, which also includes WWE Network, costs $4.99 per month or $9.99 per month for no ads.

Peacock had 28 million monthly active accounts by the end of Q1 2022, including 13 million paid subscribers.