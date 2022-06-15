WWE board investigating multi million dollar settlement, Miz & Mrs. viewership, and long time ref retires

– The Wall Street Journal reports that WWE’s board is investigating a secret $3 million settlement that longtime CEO Vince McMahon reached with a former employee with whom he allegedly had an affair.

– Viewership for Miz & Mrs. …

Miz & Mrs. after Raw on Monday night at 11pm had 519,000 viewers and a 0.14 P18-49 rating. The 2-episode season premiere the previous week had 643,000 and 443,000 viewers and 0.21 and 0.15 in P18-49, at 11:00 and 11:30pm respectively. pic.twitter.com/YfZu6BUTND — Brandon Thurston (@BrandonThurston) June 15, 2022

– After nearly twenty three years, legendary referee Brian Hebner is officially retiring from being a full-time referee.

The IMPACT Wrestling legend made the announcement on the latest episode of his podcast, Refin’ It Up with Brian Hebner, after teasing a big announcement for weeks.

“I am announcing that I am going to retire from professional wrestling as a full time referee. I will no longer be under contract for anybody, I will be working for myself. This is a move that I’m making because of the fact that, there’s a lot of different reasons. I’m not bitter towards the business at all, this has nothing to do with anybody making me mad or anybody making me angry. This is a move I’m making that’s personal. I’m healthy, I’m in great shape, I’m not beat up. I have a lot of life left still with my kids and my family, and my friends. I have other projects that I’m working on, with this podcast being one of them that I’m really trying to dig into. Some people may think it’s something that I shouldn’t take seriously, some people think it should be, but it doesn’t make a fuck what people think today. What it means to me is this, I’m doing what Brian Hebner wants to do on his own terms.”