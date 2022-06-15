Tyson Fury on possible exhibition matches with The Rock and others

Boxing legend Tyson Fury is interested in an exhibition match with WWE Legend Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

While the 33 year old Fury has stated that he is retiring from the boxing ring, he recently appeared on Good Morning Britain and talked about potential exhibition match-ups in the near future.

“I’m gonna take some exhibition matches, some ‘not real’ fights that are purely entertainment factor,” Fury said. “This is not professional boxing, this is pure entertainment. … Nothing more, nothing less. The difference is, in the exhibition, you’re not there to win or lose, you’re there to enjoy, have a good time, and put on a show for the fans.”

Fury then named potential opponents for these exhibition bouts, including The Rock and Celebrity WWE Hall of Famer Mike Tyson.

“You can fight old-timers, famous people, whoever you want,” Fury said of the exhibition bouts. “I’m looking at fighting Mike Tyson, Lennox Lewis, Frank Bruno, whoever. ‘The Rock’ Dwayne Johnson, that would be fantastic. You never know who we could be fighting on one of these shows, but that’s what I’m open to in the upcoming future.”

There’s no word yet on when these exhibition bouts might take place, and The Rock has not responded to Fury’s comments as of this writing.

Fury has been rumored to face Drew McIntyre for a few years now, even as recent as this spring/summer when WWE Clash at The Castle was discussed. Fury made his WWE in-ring debut with a count out win over Braun Strowman at Crown Jewel 2019 in Saudi Arabia. Rock is rumored to face current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39 next year.