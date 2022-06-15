The Bella Twins prank judges with audition on America’s Got Talent

Nikki and Brie Bella pulled a prank on America’s Got Talent, posing as an act called Duo Rag Dolls.

Introducing themselves as Monique and Stephanie, the Bella Twins, covered in make up and wigs, said they are 31 and 29 respectively and they met in school.

After a bit of chit chat with Simon Cowell, their act started and obviously it was booed out of the building and all four judges hitting the X to end the train wreck.

After their act stopped, Brie blamed her sister for not showing up for rehearsals the day before. The two eventually started pushing each other and then they destroyed the set as they wrestled. A stagehand came up to break up the fight but he was clotheslined off the stage as both twins jumped as well.

After Brie smashed Nikki’s head on the judges table, Nikki said, “Hey Simon, was that extreme enough for you?”

Nikki was a judge on America’s Got Talent: Extreme with Cowell but the show got canceled by NBC.