Sasha Banks undergoes eye surgery

Sasha Banks recently underwent eye surgery while away from WWE on an indefinite suspension.

Newsome Eye of Tampa Bay, Florida revealed on Tuesday how Banks underwent PRK (Photorefractive Keratectomy) surgery with Dr. Newsom. PRK surgery is an alternative to Lasik, and is especially good for people involved in high-impact sports.

“We are thrilled that another #WWE superstar graced us with their presence and is now seeing clear with her #NewsomEyes Mercedes Varnado was excited to have #PRK surgery with Dr. Newsom, and could not be happier with the results! PRK is an alternative for those who might not be candidates for #LASIK and is especially good for those involved in high-impact sports. Watch her pre-surgery video and then swipe left to check out her entire journey. We loved having you @sashabankswwe #YouDeserveNEWSOMEYES #Ophthamology #TampaBay #PRKSurgery #Clearwater #EyeCare,” Newsom Eye wrote on Instagram, as seen in the post below.

Banks and her partner Naomi were suspended indefinitely by WWE after walking out on an episode of RAW back in early May, reportedly upset over creative issues. Banks and Naomi were stripped of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles, and it was announced that a tournament would be held later, but nothing official has been said about the tournament since then.

There’s still no word yet on when Banks and Naomi will be brought back, but we will keep you updated.

Stay tuned for more. Below is the full Instagram post-