Notes on Thunder Rosa, Willow Nightingale, Little Guido, and Brad Armstrong

– The AEW stars were busy last night in St. Louis, including Women’s champion Thunder Rosa….

– Remembering the late great Brad Armstrong….

One of the absolute best to ever lace up a pair of professional wrestling boots and arguably one of the most underrated wrestlers of all times (although not by his peers) the late Great Brad Armstrong would have turned 61 years old today. pic.twitter.com/fORCFw1Y3z — CauliflowerAlleyClub (@CACReunion) June 15, 2022

– Willow Nightingale is in Japan for the first time.

Finally achieving a Day 1 goal💖 I am proud and very excited to be doing this with Tokyo Joshi Pro 日本で取り組むことが私の夢でした。 TJPWに参加できてワクワクしています https://t.co/7HCnHP47AI — Willow Nightingale (@willowwrestles) June 14, 2022

On June 14, Tokyo Joshi Pro-Wrestling announced that Willow Nightingale will be present at the July 9 Summer Sun Princess ’22 event at the Ota City General Gymnasium in Ōta, Tokyo, Japan.

Nightingale has already worked for AEW, ROH and Impact among others this year.

– Filed to GERWECK.NET: Little Guido enters the Battle Riot in NYC next Thursday

Major League Wrestling today announced Little Guido as a participant in the 40-wrestler Battle Riot as MLW returns to New York City’s Melrose Ballroom on June 23, featuring an MLW Fusion TV taping.

🎟Limited tickets are available at www.MLWNYC.com and on Eventbrite.

Mamma mia! Little Guido has entered the Battle Riot!

Fighting in front of his hometown, this Full Blooded Italian is tough as nails and knows a thing or two about extreme environments.

When asked by MLW.com if the technical Italiano will be the last man standing next Thursday, Guido simply said, “Forget about it!”

See Little Guido riot LIVE in New York City on June 23 at MLW Battle Riot IV!

