News for tonight’s AEW Dynamite

The Road Rager edition of AEW Dynamite on TBS will air live from the Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri.

Tonight’s show will be headlined by a Ladder Match with AEW World Tag Team Champions Jurassic Express defending against The Young Bucks. There will also be a face-to-face meeting between Jon Moxley and NJPW’s Hiroshi Tanahashi as they prepare to battle for the Interim AEW World Title at Forbidden Door.

AEW has announced the following line-up for tonight:

* Toni Storm vs. Britt Baker

* Forbidden Door opponents Jon Moxley and Hiroshi Tanahashi come face-to-face

* AAA & ROH World Tag Team Champion Dax Harwood vs. IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion, RevPro British Heavyweight Champion & Warrior Wrestling Champion Will Ospreay

* Chris Jericho vs. Ortiz in a Hair vs. Hair match

* 20-on-1 Handicap Class Action Elimination Match with Wardlow vs. 20 “plaintiffs,” who are security guards he’s recently attacked

* AEW All-Atlantic Title Fatal 4 Way Qualifier: Miro vs. Ethan Page with the winner advancing to Forbidden Door to join PAC, the winner of Malakai Black vs. Penta Oscura, and the winner of Tomoaki Honma or Clark Connors vs. Tomohiro Ishii or Yoshinobu Kanemaru, bouts that will be held at New Japan Road on June 20 and June 21. The Fatal 4 Way winner will be crowned the inaugural AEW All-Atlantic Champion

* AEW World Tag Team Champions Jurassic Express defend against The Young Bucks in a Ladder Match