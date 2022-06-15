Everything you need to know about Money in the Bank this year?

One of the most popular WWE events each year is the awesome, Money in the Bank show. It brings together some of the best male and female pro wrestlers to battle it out over a number of exciting events. Whether it is the famous Ladder Matches or Smackdown/Raw Championship matches, this is one wrestling spectacle which never fails to deliver.

This year’s MITB is set to take place in Las Vegas, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on 2nd July 2022. Already close to being a sell-out, the glamorous Vegas location will only add to the magic of the event. Of course, as Vegas is the gambling capital of the world, it could see people deciding to have even more fun watching MITB 2022 by betting on the event. If you do give this a go, it is first worth finding a sportsbook with a risk free promo deal to grab. This sort of promotion is worth tracking down because your first bet stake is refunded in free bets, should the wager lose.

As well as knowing how to bet on this event sensibly, if that is your thing, all wrestling fans will want to know more about what to expect from it in 2022. But what do you need to know?

Roman Reigns might appear – or he might not!

Although he had been rumored to appear when the show was first marketed, it seems Roman Reigns might miss MITB 2022 after all. This may be in part to Reigns inking a fresh WWE contract, which sees him working at a lot less events than in the past. If he does actually turn up though, a match against Riddle seems to be on the cards. With Riddle publicly calling for this bout to happen, it would in some ways be hard for the WWE to totally side-step it at MITB 2022.

RAW Women’s Championship match confirmed

One thing you can expect to see at this year’s MITB is a RAW Women’s Championship bout. This is a major deal for this event and should be a great spectacle for fans watching. But, which top female wrestlers will be competing for the title?

After a recent RAW episode that saw Rhea Ripley win a Fatal 4 Way over Alexa Bliss, Doudrop, and Liv Morgan, she became the number one contender to current RAW champ, Bianca Belair. As a result, MITB 2022 will see Belair take on Ripley to defend her crown. With previous bouts involving these two producing fireworks, this should be a cracker.

Ronda Rousey’s appearance in doubt

Natalya’s recent Smackdown Six-Pack Challenge win ensured she earned her status as the number 1 contender to Smackdown Women’s Champion, Ronda Rousey. This set her on course to take on Rousey at Money in the Bank 2022. This storyline has shifted recently though due to events after Rousey’s previous win against Shotzi in a Championship Contender match.

After this bout, Natalya attacked Rousey and beat her down to such an extent that Rousey is in danger of missing MITB altogether. A back-stage segment with Kayla Braxton suggested that the injuries from Natalya’s beatdown could see her still out of action by the time this event comes around. Will the MITB grudge-match between Rousey and Natalya happen with this in mind? No-one knows for sure right now – but if Rousey’s injuries are too severe, she could miss out on the title defense too.

Lacey Evans into MITB 2022 Women’s Ladder Match

Although qualifying matches for both the men’s and women’s MITB Ladder Match are still ongoing, we do know that Lacey Evans has earnt her spot. She got past tough opponent Xia Li to get one step closer to becoming Miss Money in the Bank. Evans’ triumph in this qualification match was quite the story, as she has only recently come back from maternity leave and was the subject of serious trash talk by Li pre-bout. In an entertaining match though, Evans held on to win and book her MITB spot.

Money in the Bank 2022 set to be awesome

Big WWE PPV events are always special and a real highlight of the year. Money in the Bank 2022 looks likely to be no exception and is set to be a fabulous event to enjoy. Although we only know a few confirmed details for now, there is no doubt that WWE officials will have a real show planned . If you like your wrestling, this is one event that you cannot afford to miss!