Dirty Dango (Fandango) clears up misconceptions
In March, Dango tweeted, “I’ll be stepping away from the ring in couple months. Goodbye forever.” He then deactivated his Twitter account.
Many thought his tweet was a retirement announcement, but speaking to the Dropkick Podcast at WrestleCon, Dango clarified his comments and explained why he will be stepping away from the ring.
“First of all, I just wanted to get rid of Twitter. In general, it’s a very negative platform. It’s kind of my own fault for reading the comments. It’s good if you want to build your brand. I do construction back home, I’m kind of putting a lot more energy into that lately. I’m getting surgery this summer on my knee. I never really said I was retiring, I said I was going to step away for a little while. Of course, the dirt sheets picked it up. I kind of got a kick out of it. I’m gonna get surgery on my knee, it’s been bothering me for about a year now and re-evaluate this summer, take the summer off, spend it with my girl and my dogs, and see where we’re at. Wrestling is not going anywhere,” he said.
🕺@DirtyDangoCurty…fka Fandango in WWE…makes his AML Wrestling debut at Battle Scars
6/26/22
Benton Convention Cntr
Winston-Salem, NC
Meet The ⭐️’s at 3pm
1st Match at 4pm
🎟 on sale NOW https://t.co/cCyquvt57w pic.twitter.com/wqpJSJuout
— AML Wrestling (@AMLWrestling) June 12, 2022