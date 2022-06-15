AEW star turns heel, Young Bucks win the AEW world tag team championships

The Young Bucks are your new AEW World Tag Team Champions.

The main event of tonight’s Road Rager edition of AEW Dynamite on TBS saw Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson defeat Jurassic Express in a Ladder Match to win the AEW World Tag Team Titles.

The finish to the match saw Luchasaurus get knocked from the top of the ladder in the ring, down and through tables set up at ringside. Jungle Boy then climbed for the titles but The Bucks yanked him to the mat, and hit him with a BTE Trigger. The Bucks then climbed the ladder to capture the straps for the win.

After the match, The Bucks celebrated and then left. As Jungle Boy was being helped out of the ring by Christian Cage and a medic, Cage attacked Jungle Boy and dropped him with a Killswitch. Cage then brought a steel chair into the ring as Jungle Boy’s mother and sister watched from ringside, and smacked him over the head with a Con-Chair-To while he was already laid out. Christian then posed on Jungle Boy to end the show.

The Bucks are now the first-ever two-time AEW World Tag Team Champions. Jurassic Express won the titles back on the January 5 Dynamite by defeating The Lucha Brothers. They held the titles for 161 days in their first reign.

Below are several shots from tonight’s main event at the Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis:

