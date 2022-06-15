6/15/22 AEW Dynamite: Road Rager Coverage

The opening credits roll. Excalibur, Jim Ross, Tony Schiavone, and William Regal are on commentary from St. Louis, Missouri.

—

Match #1 – Hair vs. Hair Match: Chris Jericho (w/Angelo Parker, Daniel Garcia, Jake Hager, and Matt Menard) vs. Ortiz (w/Eddie Kingston)

Ortiz goes right after Jericho, but Jericho drops him with a shoulder tackle. Ortiz comes right back and gets a quick two count, and then sends Jericho to the floor. Ortiz slams Jericho into the barricade, and then sets him in the barber’s chair. Ortiz delivers right hands, and then gets Jericho back into the ring. Ortiz delivers a dropkick and goes for the cover, but Jericho kicks out. Jericho rakes Ortiz’s eyes, and then delivers shots in the corner. Jericho sets Ortiz up top and goes for a hurricanrana, but Ortiz counters with a power bomb. Ortiz connects with a splash and goes for the cover, but Jericho kicks out. Ortiz sends Jericho to the floor and goes for a dive, but Jericho cuts him off with an elbow strike. Jericho suplexes Ortiz to the floor as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Jericho taunts Ortiz, but Ortiz comes back and takes Jericho down. Ortiz gets Jericho in the corner and drops him with a cutter. Ortiz goes for the cover, but Jericho kicks out. Jericho comes back with a few shots, and then delivers the Codebreaker. Jericho goes for the cover, but Ortiz kicks out. Ortiz comes back with a back-slide, but Jericho kicks out. Ortiz goes for a hurricanrana, but Jericho counters and locks in the Walls of Jericho. Ortiz gets to the ropes, but Parker shoves his hand off the ropes. Kingston attacks him, and the rest of the Jericho Appreciation Society beat down Kingston. Santana and Wheeler Yuta rush to ringside to help, and then Kingston gets in the ring and hits Jericho with the spinning back fist. Ortiz goes for the cover, but Jericho kicks out. Hager gets on the apron, but Kingston cuts him off. Fuego Del Sol gets in the ring and lays Ortiz out with the baseball bat. Jericho crawls over and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Chris Jericho

-After the match, Jericho and Hager back up the ramp with Fuego, but he takes his mask off and reveals himself to be Sammy Guevara. Ortiz grabs the clippers from the barber and begins cutting his own hair. Kingston grabs a microphone and says Ortiz is a man of his word. Kingston says this isn’t done, and Ortiz says, “Blood and Guts” every time he cuts a piece of his hair.

—

Match #2 – 20-on-1 Class Action Handicap Elimination Match: Wardlow vs. Security Guards (w/Smart Mark Sterling)

All of the security guys get on the apron, and then he knocks a few of them back to the floor. The rest gang up on him, but he shoves them all away. Wardlow power bombs one of them onto some of them on the floor, and then drops another with clothesline. He applies a submission on one and pins another at the same time. Wardlow destroys four guys at once and eliminates all of them. Wardlow power bombs a few more and eliminates three more. Wardlow power bombs four more and eliminates them. Wardlow power bombs five more now, and then catches a sixth on a cross-body. Wardlow power bombs him, and then pins all six of them for the final eliminations.

Winner: Wardlow

-After the match, Wardlow gets Sterling in the ring. Dan Lambert interrupts and tells Wardlow if he messes with one member of American Top Team, he messes with them all. He tells Wardlow to look over his shoulder, and then Matt Hughes and Tyron Woodley get in the ring. Wardlow says he knows they are smarter than to take orders from some rich asshole in the sky box, and says they can fight if they want. Woodley throws Sterling to Wardlow, and Wardlow drops Sterling with a power bomb.

—

Match #3 – Singles Match: Dax Harwood vs. Will Ospreay

They lock up and Ospreay applies a wrist-lock. Harwood turns it into one of his own, but Ospreay gets free. They lock up again, and Harwood applies a side-headlock. Harwood drops Ospreay with a shoudler tackle, but Ospreay comes back with a hurricanrana. Ospreay applies an arm-bar, but Harwood backs him into the corner. Ospreay turns it around and delivers a few chops, but Harwood comes back with a few of his own. Harwood delivers a snap suplex and a leg drop, and then goes for the cover but Ospreay kicks out. Harwood delivers a back body drop and goes for the cover, but Ospreay kicks out again. Harwood applies a side-headlock on the mat, but Ospreay gets free with a shot. Ospreay sends Harwood to the corner, but Harwood sends him to the apron. Ospreay delivers an elbow strike and brings Harwood to the apron. They exchange shots, and then Harwood delivers a few chops. Harwood goes for a suplex to the floor, but Ospreay counters and catches Harwood’s knee between the ring apron and skirt. Ospreay delivers a shotgun dropkick that sends Harwood into the ring steps as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Harwood delivers five German suplexes to Ospreay and goes up top. Ospreay moves farther away, but Harwood grabs him and delivers another German suplex. Harwood goes up top again and goes for a diving headbutt, but Ospreay dodges it. Ospreay comes off the ropes with a 450 splash and goes for the cover, but Harwood kicks out. Ospreay goes up top again, but Harwood cuts him off. Harwood delivers a few chops, and then they exchange shots. Harwood knocks Ospreay to the apron, but pulls him back up top and goes for a suplex. Ospreay counters with a cross-body and gets a two count, and then Harwood gets a quick two count as well. Ospreay delivers a power bomb and goes for a jackknife cover, but Harwood rolls through and gets another two count. Harwood goes for the floor, but Ospreay takes him out with a cross-body. Ospreay gets Harwood back into the ring and delivers a flying elbow strike to Harwood’s head. Ospreay goes for the cover, but Harwood kicks out. Ospreay sets up for the Os-Cutter, but Harwood counters with elbow strikes.

Ospreay comes back with a kick and goes for the Os-Cutter, but Harwood catches him and hits the slingshot Liger Bomb. Harwood goes for the cover, but Ospreay kicks out. They exchange headbutts and forearm shots as they get to their feet. Harwood delivers a series of shots, but Ospreay comes back with a heel kick. Harwood drops Ospreay with a lariat and goes for a short-arm clothesline, but Ospreay counters with a Liger Bomb. Ospreay goes for the cover, but Harwood kicks out. Ospreay hits the Os-Cutter and goes for the cover, but Harwood kicks out. Ospreay delivers the Hidden Blade to the back of Harwood’s head and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Will Ospreay

-After the match, other members of the United Empire get into the ring, and then Roppongi Vice and Cash Wheeler come out to help. Orange Cassidy’s music hits, and he gets into the ring. Cassidy and Ospreay stare each other down, and then FTR and Roppongi Vice stand behind Cassidy as Ospreay leaves the ring.

—

Jon Moxley cuts a promo. He says he has been big game hunting in NJPW, and the last one is Hiroshi Tanahashi. They will meet face-to-face up next.

—

Moxley and Tanahashi come to the ring for their face-to-face. Moxley says he has been chasing Tanahashi for a long time, and now Tanahashi is here in all his glory. Moxley says all his work in New Japan has always been about Tanahashi, because they may be a lot of titles in professional wrestling, but there is only one guy that they call “Ace.” Moxley says he won’t be called that for long, because he lives professional wrestling night in and night out and he is the best professional wrestler in the world. Moxley says everything is on the line for him at Forbidden Door, just like it is for Tanahashi, and when the dust Tanahashi will call him Ace. Before Tanahashi can say anything, Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara, and Tay Conti interrupt. Jericho says the only reason Moxley is in the ring is because he wasn’t here last week. Jericho says if Moxley doesn’t leave the ring he will burn him with a fire ball because he is a wizard. Jericho says he beat Tanahashi two years ago, and Tanahashi tells him to shut up. The rest of the Society rush the ring, as do Lance Archer and Desperado. They beat down Moxley and Tanahashi as Jericho officially inducts Guevara and Conti into the Society. Jericho says Archer and Desperado are on loan from their leader. Jericho says he will team with Guevara and Suzuki vs. Wheeler Yuta, Eddie Kingston, and Shota Umino. Kingston, Yuta, Ortiz, and Santana rush the ring to help. Tanahashi and Moxley are left in the ring after Tanahashi drops Desperado, and they get face-to-face.

—

Darby Allin and reDRagon cut promos about their ongoing feud as the show heads to a commercial.

—

Schiavone is backstage with Toni Storm. Storm says Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. is a smart woman, but Storm has the look and the skill set to be the World Champion, and everyone wants to see her with the title.

—

Match #4 – AEW All-Atlantic Championship Tournament – Qualifying Match: Ethan Page (w/Dan Lambert) vs. Miro

Miro goes after Page, but Page backs into the ropes. Page ducks to the floor, but Miro follows him. Page gets back into the ring and stomps on Miro as he does the same. Page kicks Miro’s legs, and then kicks him in the arm. Page slams Miro into the corner and wraps his arm around the top rope. Page drives his shoulder into Miro’s, and then wrenches his arm a few times. Miro sends Page into the corner and drops him with a lariat. Miro stomps on Page’s hand, and then continues to stomp on him. Miro kicks Page in the arm, and begins to work over his arm. Miro slams Page shoulder-first into the ring post and Page rolls to the floor as the show heads to a commercial.