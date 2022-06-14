WWE postpones Australia and New Zealand tour for third time

The planned WWE tour for August in Australia and New Zealand has been postponed again and is being rescheduled.

The news was announced by TEG Dainty, the promoters of the tour, saying, “WWE and TEG Dainty are working hard to secure new tour dates and will be back in touch with further details soon. Current tickets will remain valid for the new show dates.”

The tour was originally scheduled to take place in August 2020 but that had to be changed due to the coronavirus pandemic. It was then announced that the shows would be held in July 2021 but that side of the world was still on lockdown. The events were moved to August 2022 before they got canned again.

WWE was set to visit Sydney and Melbourne in Australia and Auckland in New Zealand for a quick, three-day tour.