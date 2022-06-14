Vido: Jake Crist burns two independent belts for non payment
Jake Crist, who many may remember from his stint in Impact Wrestling, posted a video of him dousing two championship belts he held for the promotion IWA Mid-South with gasoline, before proceeding to light them on fire.
“Ian Rotten, I’ve given you three and a half, almost four weeks now, it’s probably been four weeks!” Crist exclaimed. “I’ve given you a f*cking month to give me my money. Now that you’ve burnt this bridge, I think I have a little burning to do myself.
For everyone that’s been screwed over by a promotion this is for you! For the people!!! No excuses, you should have paid me, what’s done is done! pic.twitter.com/ScDLi4SNyX
— Jake Crist (@TheJakeCrist) June 13, 2022